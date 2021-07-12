RTD Protein Shakes Market 2020-2026 Major Leading Players: Abbott, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., MusclePharm, Vitaco, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Ready-to-drink protein shakes are protein drinks that do not require mixing or blending. These products are packaged in bottles, cans, and cartons. While the most of these provide a large quantity of protein, the fat and carbohydrate level varies significantly.

The rising popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, especially among fitness enthusiasts and millennials, has also been driving the market. Further, the majority of millennials use ready-to-drink protein shakes to manage stress, weight, and tiredness. It has been observed that their excessive use of digital technologies is motivating people to take care of their eye health. Consumers are increasingly choosing protein drinks over milkshakes due to rising lactose intolerance. For instance, Nature’s Best’s isopure zero carb protein drink is a popular health beverage. However, the easy availability of cheaper competitors and the high cost of ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes are expected to act as a restraint on the market’s expansion.

Some of the companies competing in the RTD Protein Shakes Market are

– Abbott

– General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

– Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

– MusclePharm

– Vitaco

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Unilever

– Halen Brands

– Makers Nutrition, LLC

– NOW Foods

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the RTD Protein Shakes Market; it also offers an examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and costeffectiveness affecting the market.

The scope of the Report:

The global RTD protein shakes market is segmented on the basis of packaging type and distribution channel. On the basis of packaging type the global RTD protein shakes market is segmented into bottles, cans, pouches, and others. Based on distribution channel the global RTD protein shakes market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global RTD Protein Shakes status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key RTD Protein Shakes manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

