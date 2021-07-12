Gas Circuit Breaker Market Is Driven By Rapid Industrialization And Urbanization

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market (Voltage Rating (Up to 72.5 kV, 72.5-145kV, 145kV-252kV, 252-550kV, 550-800kV, above 800kV) Configuration (Single Interrupter, Two Interrupter, Four Interrupter); Technology (Dead Tank Voltage Rating, Live Tank Type); End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall gas circuit breaker market worldwide was valued at US$ 600.5 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Gas circuit breaker are largely being used as alternative for fuses, oil circuit breaker and many such conventional methods. The advantages associated with gas circuit breaker makes it a reliable alternative to maintain the energy transmission in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Currently, gas circuit breaker is increasingly being adopted in high voltage applications. This adoption is primarily increasing due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in developed as well as emerging countries. In addition, there has been development of hybrid gas breakers that are produced to diminish the environmental impact of SF6. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of gas circuit breaker market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, in order to ensure smooth flow of current and avoid any destruction, governments across the globe are investing in power transmission and distribution areas. Also, numerous investment activities are being conducted to develop the poor infrastructure to reduce the number of electric interruptions. Furthermore, increasing penetration of advanced technologies is also driving the growth of this market. However, lack of standardization, low rate of replacement, high cost of gas circuit breakers, and availability of alternatives such as vacuum circuit breakers are some of the factors restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on configuration type, the gas circuit breaker market is segmented into single interrupter, two interrupter, and four interrupter. The single interrupter is the leading market segment holding a highest market share in the global market. Furthermore, based on end user, the industrial sector dominated the market by holding more than 55% of the total market. Growing investment in advanced technologies, and rapid industrialization are the primary factors attributed to this high market share. However, commercial sector is likely to experience a significant growth during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the gas circuit breaker market include General Electric, ABB Group, Toshiba Corporation, Nissin Electric Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Hyosung Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, HICO America, and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/gas-circuit-breakers-market

The Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Voltage Rating Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Configuration Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Technology Model (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By End User (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the gas circuit breakers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for gas circuit breakers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the gas circuit breakers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global gas circuit breakers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the gas circuit breakers market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com