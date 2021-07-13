Global Semiconductor Contract Manufacturing Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global semiconductors contract manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The demand for consumer electronics is increasing rapidly throughout the globe. To meet this increasing demand the electronic manufacturing companies are now producing products through contract manufacturers. This enables the companies to produce products through the latest available technologies without investing huge amounts in the establishment of production plants with expensive machinery. Through this companies can focus on the core competencies of the market while their contract manufacturers produce products for them.

Additionally, it enables the companies to produce products near to their consumers and reduces transportation costs. There are several contract manufacturers present in the market for the manufacturing of semiconductors who are continuously using various strategies to be competitive in the market. For instance, Flextronics had established a new production facility in Tamil Nadu, India in July 2019. Additionally, in April 2019, Flextronics and Innit had collaborated with Google Cloud to empower their portfolio of smart kitchen appliances with seamless connectivity, built-in security, upgradeability, and interoperability.

Global Semiconductors Contract Manufacturing Market Report Segment

By Components

Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog IC

MPU

Discrete Power Devices

MCU

Sensors

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Healthcare Electronics

Aerospace Electronics

Other

Global Semiconductors Contract Manufacturing Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

