E-Bike Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid); Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Motor); Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III); Mode (Pedal Assist Mode, Throttle Mode)

The e-bike market accounted to US$ 35,862.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 224,014.2 Mn by 2027.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the E-Bike industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The global E-Bike market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC holds the dominant share in the E-Bike market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market in forecasted period. Governments of various countries are supporting local manufacturers to enhance automotive sector in the country which is bolstering the market growth.

The Top Companies in the E-Bike market include: – Haibike, Aventon Bikes, Giant Bicycles, Merida Industry Co., Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co.Ltd.

The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current E-Bike portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities.

Global E-Bike Market: Applications and Types

Global Analysis and Forecast by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid); Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Motor); Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III); Mode (Pedal Assist Mode, Throttle Mode)

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the in-E-Bike market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

