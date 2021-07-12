Traffic Signal Recognition Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Detection Technology (Color-based Detection, Shape-based Detection, Feature-based Detection); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

The automotive industry has emerged as one of the key procurer of advanced electronics. The electronic manufacturers are focusing heavily on the developing robust technologies for automotive sector. The traffic signal recognition technology is among the latest technologies developed by various electronics manufacturers. Increasing emphasize towards the development of robust advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is resulting in growth of traffic signal recognition market.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Traffic Signal Recognition industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The global Traffic Signal Recognition market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC holds the dominant share in the Traffic Signal Recognition market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market in forecasted period. Governments of various countries are supporting local manufacturers to enhance automotive sector in the country which is bolstering the market growth.

The Top Companies in the Traffic Signal Recognition market include: – CONTINENTAL AG, DAIMLER AG, DENSO CORPORATION, FORD MOTOR COMPANY, HELLA AGLAIA MOBILE VISION GMBH, MOBILEYE CORPORATION, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, VOLKSWAGEN, ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current Traffic Signal Recognition portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities.

Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Detection Technology (Color-based Detection, Shape-based Detection, Feature-based Detection); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the in-Traffic Signal Recognition market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

