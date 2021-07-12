Coordinate Measuring Machines Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Cantilever, Articulated Arm, Bridge and Handheld), Application (Reverse Engineering and Quality Control & Inspection), Industry (Automotive and Heavy Machinery)

Coordinate measuring machine is a device basically used for measurement of physical geometrical feature of an object. The major type of coordinate measuring machine are cantilever, articulated arm, bridge and handheld. This machine has its application in automotive and heavy machinery industries. Some of the major drivers which further fuels the coordinate measuring machine market in the forecast period are mounting interest in superior quality inspections and industrial internet of things (IIoT) and an accurate inspection leads to three-dimensional (3D) data for modeling and analysis.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Coordinate Measuring Machines industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The global Coordinate Measuring Machines market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC holds the dominant share in the Coordinate Measuring Machines market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market in forecasted period. Governments of various countries are supporting local manufacturers to enhance automotive sector in the country which is bolstering the market growth.

The Top Companies in the Coordinate Measuring Machines market include: – Nikon Corporation, Faro Technologies, Hexagon AB, Mitutoyo Corporation, GOM, Keyence Corporation, Creaform, Inc., Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd., Perceptron, Inc. and Carl Zeiss AG

The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current Coordinate Measuring Machines portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities.

Global Coordinate Measuring Machines Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Cantilever, Articulated Arm, Bridge and Handheld), Application (Reverse Engineering and Quality Control & Inspection), Industry (Automotive and Heavy Machinery)

