Electric Bus Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid electric Bus and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus); Hybrid Powertrain (Series Parallel Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Series Hybrid); Battery (Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)); End User (Public, Private)

With the current technological advancement every industry is focusing toward the adoption of innovative and efficient ways for the further growth in the market. Electric bus are the one which stores the electricity via batteries or fed continuously from an external source. There are various types of electric bus vehicle type such as battery electric bus, hybrid electric bus and plug-in hybrid electric bus. The air pollution caused due to vehicles which are running on conventional fuel, the electric buses is achieving popularity as it has near zero carbon dioxide emission are some of the major driver which further fuel the electric bus market in the forecast period.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Electric Bus industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The global Electric Bus market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC holds the dominant share in the Electric Bus market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market in forecasted period. Governments of various countries are supporting local manufacturers to enhance automotive sector in the country which is bolstering the market growth.

The Top Companies in the Electric Bus market include: – King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., AB Volvo, Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, Alexander Dennis Limited, EBUSCO, Proterra Inc., Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. and NFI Group Inc.

The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current Electric Bus portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities.

Global Electric Bus Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid electric Bus and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus); Hybrid Powertrain (Series Parallel Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Series Hybrid); Battery (Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)); End User (Public, Private)

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the in-Electric Bus market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Some Point from Table of Content:

Global Electric Bus Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

1 Electric Bus Market – Research Scope

2 Electric Bus Market – Research Methodology

3 Electric Bus Market Forces

4 Electric Bus Market – By Geography

5 Electric Bus Market – By Trade Statistics

6 Electric Bus Market – By Type

7 Electric Bus Market – By Application

8 North America Electric Bus Market

9 Europe Electric Bus Market Analysis

10 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market Analysis

11 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus Market Analysis

12 South America Electric Bus Market Analysis

13 Company Profiles

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

