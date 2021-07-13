Self Storage Market Forecast to 2028 – AECOM, CubeSmart, Life Storage, Prime Storage Group, Public Storage, Safestore Holdings Plc, Simply Self Storage Management LLC, StorageMart, Urban Self Storage, U-Haul International

The self storage refers to the storage space rented to tenants often on a short-term basis. The industry is a sub-division of the commercial real-estate market. The rapid urbanization and migration of people to different metropolitan areas for jobs and other purposes have drastically resulted in the demand for self storage units. There has been a significant rise in the investment activity in the self-storage sector, particularly in the Asia Pacific region in recent years.

The self storage market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid urbanization. Furthermore, the growth of small businesses and the e-commerce industry is further likely to fuel market growth. However, strict government regulations are expected to negatively impact the growth of the self storage market during the forecast period. On the other hand, an improved economic outlook is likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the key players of the self storage market in the future.

The latest research report on the “Self Storage Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Self Storage market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Self Storage market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Self Storage Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Self Storage market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Self Storage Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Self Storage Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Self Storage Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

