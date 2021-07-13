New Technology Developments in Automotive Front-end Module Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2028

The Automotive Front-end Module Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Front-end Module market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Automotive Front-end Module market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Front-end Module market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive Front-end Module market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Front-end Module companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

1. Calsonic Kansei Corporation

2. Denso Corporation

3. Faurecia SA

4. HBPO Group

5. Hyundai Mobis

6. Magna International Inc.

7. Mahle GmbH

8. Behr Hella Service GmbH

9. SL Corporation

10. Valeo

Modular front ends are transforming passenger vehicle design and assembly. To date, Front -End Modules (FEMs) have been used on compact and midsize cars, and currently on large sedans, all with monocoque/unibody architecture. They also have found the application on SUVs and full-size pickups that feature body-on-frame constructions. The benefits of front end modules for automakers are a reduction in the cost of materials, assembly time reduction, length reduction for the assembly line, supply chain simplification and tooling cost reduction.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Front-end Module Market Landscape Automotive Front-end Module Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Front-end Module Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Front-end Module Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Product Type Automotive Front-end Module Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Application Automotive Front-end Module Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Compound Automotive Front-end Module Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Front-end Module Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

