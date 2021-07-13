Incorporation Of Refrigeration Or Heating Systems Driving Railroad Tank Car Market Growth, Finds Fact.MR

Deploying new railroad tank car for services in the developing economies will be the key driving factor for this market. In the forecast period, the adoption of fleet utilization in the economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Brazil will drive the global railroad tank car market. The developments in railroad tank cars that are insulated as it is incorporated with refrigeration or heating systems are driving the global railroad tank car market Growth
The key challenge for the growth of railroad tank cars is the reduction in the newly built as the service companies are looking for cost optimization. But, the number of projects related to retrofitting is gaining its momentum and it is expected to drive the global railroad tank car market.
Railroad Tank Car Market: Market segmentation
The global railroad tank car market can be segmented into type, and application.
On the basis of type, the global railroad tank car market is segmented into:
- DOT-111
- AAR-211
- DOT-112
- DOT-105
- DOT-117
On the basis of built type, the global railroad tank car market is segmented into:
- Newly Built
- Retrofit
On the basis of tank pressure type, the global railroad tank car market is segmented into:
- Pressurized Railroad tank car
- General Purpose or Non-Pressurized Railroad tank car
On the basis of tank pressure type, the global railroad tank car market is segmented into:
- Insulated
- Non-insulated
On the basis of application, the global railroad tank car market is segmented into:
- Crude Oil
- Ethanol
- Liquefied Gases
- Bio Fuels
- Milk
- Chemicals
- Others
Report regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
- South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
- Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Railroad Tank Car Market: Key Market Participants
Some of the key market participants in the global railroad tank car market are:
- American Railcar Industries, Inc.
- Caterpillar
- GATX
- Japan Oil Transportation.
- Kelso Technologies Inc.
- National Steel Car Limited
- OmBesco Limited
- Procor Limited
- The Greenbrier Companies
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Highlights from the Report
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
