Sacral Neuromodulation Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Increasing elderly population, rise in the neurological diseases as well as failure of conventional treatments (exercise, changes in lifestyle, diet) to cure SNM expiries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Sacral Neuromodulation during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 2,432.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.60%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for Sacral neuromodulation

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Sacral neuromodulation market was valued at USD 2,432.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,498.2 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.94 %. The study covers in-depth analysis of Sacral Neuromodulation and the treatments to cure it. Overactive bladder symptoms of urgency, frequency and incontinency is at present affecting a significant amount of population, especially when age increases. Sacral Neuromodulation (also known as sacral nerve stimulation) has been one of the popular and effective treatment options to cure overactive bladder and bowel problems for more than last 2 decades. The main purpose of the Sacral Neuro modulation is to improve the coordination between bladder/bowel and our brain. One of the proven treatments include sacral neuromodulation via the interstim system. The procedure is divided into two main stages which include basic evaluation and advanced evaluation. In both the evaluations a portable, external stimulator which generates stimulations is delivered through a lead.

Number of companies are engaged in launching new devices for SNM with minimal pain and side effects. For instance, launch of smaller implantable neurostimulator Interstim II manufactured by Medtronic has helped to improve patient ‘s comfort and has also made the procedure of the physicians easier and shorter. The patient has to wear the stimulator throughout the two evaluations. The basic evaluation includes simple, in-office procedure whereas the advanced evaluation is performed in hospitals, clinics, surgical centers. The global market is propelled by number of factors such as increasing geriatric, rise in the neurological diseases and failure of conventional treatments (exercise, changes in lifestyle, diet) to cure SNM. However adverse effects and complications in some of the SNM treatments are the major hindrances for market growth in 2019-2028.

Further key findings from the report suggest

North America is the largest revenue generating region in the global Sacral neuromodulation market. It holds 35.5% of the total market share owing to the technological advancements and rising awareness about SNM. Followed by that, Europe accounts for 31.2% of the total market share.

Implantable SNM devices in comparison to external SNM devices is a more popular option on a global level. It holds 62.5% of the total market share whereas External SNM device holds 33.3% of the total market share.

Medtronic is the dominating player in manufacturing SNM instruments, devices in the global market. In 2015, Medtronic had net sales worth USD 3.8 billion in neuromodulation. Gastrointestinal and urological devices were the prime factors for the rapid growth of Medtronic.

Axonics Modulation Technologies acquired investments in SNM worth 38.5 million to extensively study about OAB implants in North America and Europe and is expected to surpass medical device giant Medtronic’s popular and successful Interstim system in the coming future. The Axonics SNM system is compatible, given few precautions, with 1.5 Tesla and 3 Tesla MRI scanners. It is the only SNM system clearing in Europe with such labelling. Axonics ‘s SNM device is rechargeable and also has a guaranteed lifetime up to 15 years (3 times longer than Medtronic’s Interstim). It is also 60% smaller than Interstim device.

Welkin Health, a privately-held patient relationship management software company has recently announced that it will be collaborating with Axonics Modulation Technologies in finding new solutions for SNM.

With only a handful of players in the market, there are tremendous opportunities for companies like Axonics to enter in the market.

Revenue from the sale of SNM devices is estimated to be rise around USD 600 million annually with nearly 30,000 devices implanted in patients in 2014 alone.

Revenue for this market is estimates to grow to over USD1 billion by the end of 2019.

According to a US-based study, overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms are prevalent in 17% males and 17.9% in female population in US.

In case of Europe, 16% men and 17.8% women above 40 years of age were estimated to have OAB symptoms in the coming years.

Associated side effects related to SNM treatments and lack of awareness about Sacral neuromodulation is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Cyberonics, St Jude Medicals, Boston Scientific, Medtronic.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Implantable SNM devices

External SNM devices

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Urinary incontinence

Urge incontinence

The report focuses on evaluation of the Sacral Neuromodulation market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Sacral Neuromodulation market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Sacral Neuromodulation Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Sacral Neuromodulation market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

