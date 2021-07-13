Medical Display Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Medical Display Market size is estimated to reach USD 3.06 billion from USD 1.84 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. The increasing penetration of medical imaging systems in the diagnostic care units across the world is driving the market growth.

The medical display technology is gaining massive popularity as it generates crisper, sharper, clearer images with less noise and also offers a longer life span as compared to the commercial displays. Extensive product application in mammography, bone, and chest imaging is supplementing medical display market revenue share. Rapid advancement in the technologies, along with rising awareness among the populace, is also fuelling the industry growth. Moreover, the global expansion of the geriatric population base will further offer lucrative scope for industry growth.

The Medical Display market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Medical Display market.

Key Players covered in this report are

Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Display Co Ltd, Novanta Inc., Barco NV, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, Eizo Corporation, The Hewlett-Packard Company, and Advantech Co., Ltd., among others.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Medical Display Market on the basis of display resolution, sales channel, technology, form factor, display size, end-user, and region:

Display Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Up to 2MP

1MP to 4MP

1MP to 8MP

Above 8MP

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CCFL based LED

LCD based LED

OLED

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Color

Grayscale

Multimodality System

Display Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Below 23 Inches

23 to 41 Inches

Above 41 Inches

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Centers & Dental Chambers

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on display resolution, the Up to 2MP segment is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 4.4% over the projected timeframe.

In terms of display size, the 23 to 41 Inches segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2019 and is set to register a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027.

23 to 41 Inches segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2019 and is set to register a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Based on form factor, the multimodality systems segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. These systems are medical-grade displays that are specifically designed for multimodality images or both color and greyscale images for enhanced understanding.

In terms of end-user, the hospital segment is anticipated to account for 49.5% of the medical display market share, delivering a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027 on account of large-scale incorporation of high-quality medical displays all the concerned departments.

The clinics & diagnostic centers segment is forecast to hold 32.7% of the medical display market share, exhibiting a growth rate of 4.1% through 2027.

With the extensive usage of high end IT medical systems, North America will dominate the market landscape, and the Asia Pacific, due to rapid technological advancements in the healthcare industry, may witness the fastest growth. The U.S., Germany, and Japan remain prominent players in the global medical display market.

The APAC region is likely to witness the fastest growth rate of 8% during the analysis period on account of the record number of patients with chronic diseases and growth in the number of super-specialty healthcare centers due to and mounting need for diagnostic screening & health check-ups in the region.

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

