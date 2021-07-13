PTA Balloon Catheter Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026 Says Reports And Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global PTA Balloon Catheter Market valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.93 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10%. PTA is known as percutaneous transluminal angioplasty. A PTA balloon catheter comprises of an inflatable balloon at its tip used for minimally invasive catheterization procedure; this procedure is performed to enlarge the narrowed vessel opening.

PTA balloon is used in the treatment of coronary artery disease and Peripheral Vascular Disease, WHO had reported 17.9 million people died in 2016 due to cardiovascular diseases. It includes about 31% of all global deaths. Adaptation to Sedentary lifestyle, habits like lack of physical activity, consumption of alcohol, unhealthy food, smoking, and a rise in the prevalence of obesity, are the major factors driving the market of PTA balloon catheters. Furthermore, an increase in regulatory approvals, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions are expected to fuel the global PTA balloon catheter market in the forecast period. However, alternative therapies and complications associated with serration balloon catheters and upsurge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries are restraining the growth of the market.

The global PTA Balloon Catheter market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

Medtronic plc; Terumo Corporation; Cardinal Health; Boston Scientific Corporation; Natec Medical; and Surmodics, Inc, Cook Medical, Biotronik, Andratec

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global PTA Balloon Catheter market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

For this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the PTA Balloon Catheters market on the basis of Types, Applications, end use, and region.

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Polyurethane

Nylon

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of PTA Balloon Catheter market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the PTA Balloon Catheter market in the coming years?

