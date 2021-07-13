North America Cheese Market 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cheese Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America cheese market reached a volume of 5.4 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America cheese market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026). IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market report, along with forecasts for growth at the region level from 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market by Source:
- Cow Milk
- Buffalo Milk
- Goat Milk
- Others
Market by Type:
- Natural
- Processed
Market by Product:
- Mozzarella
- Cheddar
- Feta
- Parmesan
- Roquefort
- Others
Market by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Others
Market by Format:
- Slices
- Diced/Cubes
- Shredded
- Blocks
- Spreads
- Liquid
- Others
Key Regions Analyzed:
- United States
- Canada
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
