Neuroprosthetics Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising number of neurological disorders, an increasing number of accidents leading to elevated cases of amputation, rising prevalence of diabetes, and surge in the number of hearing loss incidences are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Neuroprosthetics during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 6.1 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Neuroprosthetics

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Neuroprosthetics market was valued at USD 6.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4%. The study covers Neuroprosthetics, neuroscience, and biomedical engineering discipline, concerned with developing neural prostheses. Neural prostheses are the assistive devices that can restore functions lost because of neural damage by substituting motor, sensory, or cognitive modality. Growing healthcare awareness all over the globe, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the number of patients with nerve injuries and neurological diseases, an increasing number of road mishaps and accidents elevating the number of amputation cases, and rising hearing loss incidences, are some of the key factors propelling Neuroprosthetics market growth in the industry. However, non-favorable reimbursement scenarios, high cost of neuroprosthetics, lack of skilled professionals, and availability of advanced alternative treatment options are the major hindrance for Neuroprosthetics market growth during 2019-2026. The Neuroprosthetics market is much fragmented, and major players are adopting various techniques to grow their range of product offerings. For instance, In June, Medtronic, a medical device company, announced a new outcomes-based agreement with Aetna, one of the largest healthcare company in the States. The agreement focuses on patients who rely on multiple daily insulin injections for type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The agreement is a dedication for the smooth transition of Aetna members multiple daily injections to a Medtronic insulin pump.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Second Site, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Neuropace, Cochlear Limited, Abbott, Sonova, NeuroPace, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., and Nervo Corp.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Neuroprosthetics Market segmentation by type:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Motor Prosthetics

Auditory Prosthetics/Cochlear Implants

Cognitive Prosthetics

Visual Prosthetics/Retinal Implants

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Deep Brain stimulation

Vagus Nerve stimulation

Spinal Cord stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Transcranial magnetic Stimulation

Neuroprosthetics Market segmentation by application:

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Motor Neuron Disorders

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Physiological Disorders

Auditory Processing Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Kidney Diseases

Cognitive

Alzheimer’s Disease

Severe Depression

The report focuses on evaluation of the Neuroprosthetics market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Neuroprosthetics market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Neuroprosthetics Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Neuroprosthetics market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

