Dry Brewer’s Yeast Module Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2018 – 2030 -end

According to Fact.MR, Market Insights of Dry Brewer’s Yeast Module is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the of Key Trends of Dry Brewer’s Yeast Module as a Service. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Dry Brewer’s Yeast Module and trends accelerating Dry Brewer’s Yeast Module sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of market, identifying key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

The brewer’s yeast is not only used in beverage processing industries and in dietary supplements, but is also used as a vital ingredient in animal feeds. Due to the presence of high anti-oxidant nutrients and vitamin B-complex, the brewer’s yeast is used to enhance the healthy functioning of liver, skin, eyes of the dogs and horses. The higher concentration of vitamin B reduces anxiety in dogs and it is thus fed as an anti-anxiety and anti-depressant drug to dogs. The inclusion of brewer’s yeast is most common in all breweries which is contributing to its demand all over the world. The expansion of social outlets is one of the major drivers fuelling the demand for brewer’s yeast in recent years. The popularity of alcoholic drinks among adolescents and millennial also contributes to the demand for the brewer’s yeast. Owing to all these factors, the global Dry Brewer’s Yeast is expected to proliferate in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Brewer’s Yeast: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Dry Brewer’s Yeast has been segmented as-

Dry Brewer’s Yeast

Fresh Brewer’s Yeast

Instant Brewer’s Yeast

Others

On the basis of form, the global Dry Brewer’s Yeast has been segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

Flakes

On the basis of application, the global Dry Brewer’s Yeast has been segmented as-

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Wine Beer Whiskey Gin Rum Others Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feeds

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Dry Brewer’s Yeast has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores e-Commerce Other Retail Formats



Brewer’s yeast Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Dry Brewer’s Yeast are Inland Island Yeast Laboratories, Lesaffre, Associated British Foods plc, Lallemand Inc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, AB Mauri Ltd, Laffort SA, Alltech Inc., Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd, Omega Yeast Labs, etc. More wine manufacturers are showing keen interest in the brewer’s yeast and the demand is amplifying year by year.

As alcoholic beverages have been witnessing escalating demand among consumers, it is expected that there will be stronger revenue generation for the market participants of global brewer’s yeast. In addition, brewer’s yeast is also being used as a dietary supplement and in medications. Growing social outlets will also drive the demand for brewer’s yeast across the world. Due to these factors, it is anticipated that there will be higher returns for industrialists and manufacturers of brewer’s yeast.

Global Dry Brewer’s yeast: A Regional outlook

Brewer’s yeast is highly produced and consumed in Europe. Increased number of beverage processing industries also account for its high production. In North America, brewer’s yeast is consumed in higher frequencies due to the growing culture of bars and night outlets. It is also frequently consumed as a regular dietary supplement due to growing health consciousness in North America. In the regions of Latin America, the brewer’s yeast is consumed for its well-known health benefits, such as for improving respiratory functions. Brewer’s yeast is consumed in the form of cocktails, whiskey and other alcoholic drinks in the Asia Pacific. In Middle East and Africa, brewer’s yeast is primarily used for medication purposes. Thus, it is expected that the Dry Brewer’s Yeast will witness positive growth in the global market.

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS) Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

