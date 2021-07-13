North America Hydrogen Compressor Market 2021: Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis Including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2028

The hydrogen compressor market in North America, is expected to reach US$ 757.21 million by 2028 from US$ 527.84 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Hydrogen Compressor Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Hydrogen Compressor market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America region comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico, which have a significant establishment of oil and gas sector. As of January 2019, there were ~130 operable petroleum refineries in the US and 14 full refineries and two asphalt refineries in Canada, as of 2018. Moreover, Pemex, the national oil company of Mexico, operated six petroleum refineries, as of June 2019. Also, in May 2019, Pemex announced its plans to construct a major oil refinery. Furthermore, with the constant boost in the export business of LNG capacity as well as extended ability to influence new markets, the company assisted the natural gas production in the US. Therefore, the mounting oil and gas industry demands efficient storage of energy whenever required. North America, specifically the US, has always been the largest market for the oil and gas sector and is also expecting to witness growth in drilling activities in the coming years.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Hydrogen Compressor market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Hydrogen Compressor market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Atlas Copco AB

Burckhardt Compression AG

Fluitron, Inc.

Gardner Denver Nash, LLC

Howden Group

Hydro-Pac, Inc.

Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH

NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

PDC Machines Inc.

North America Hydrogen Compressor Market Segmentation

North America Hydrogen Compressor Market -By Type

Oil-based

Oil-free

North America Hydrogen Compressor Market -By Stage

Single-stage

Multi-stage

The research on the North America Hydrogen Compressor market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Hydrogen Compressor market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Hydrogen Compressor market.

