Asia Pacific Automotive Glass Market 2021-2026: Share, Revenue, Size, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Industry Trend and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Automotive Glass Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Asia Pacific automotive glass market size is currently witnessing steady growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Automotive glass is used in the production of windows and windscreen of a vehicle. It provides superior aerodynamic features, water resistance, and protection against rain, fog, dust, external noises and ultraviolet (UV) radiation. At present, its demand is rising across the Asia Pacific region on account of the burgeoning automotive industry.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

A considerable presence of key original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in different parts of the Asia Pacific region represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth. Moreover, rising road accidents have positively influenced the utilization of automotive glass in vehicles. Apart from this, the introduction of head-up display (HUD) and smart glass that enables windows to dim or tint from transparent to opaque, is strengthening the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the escalating demand for luxury and premium cars, which are equipped with advanced utility and safety features like glass sunroofs, is impelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Glass Type:

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

IR PVB

Metal Coated Glass

Tinted Glass

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks

Buses

Others

Breakup by Application:

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Sideview Mirror

Rearview Mirror

Others

Breakup by End-User:

OEMs

Aftermarket Suppliers

Breakup by Technology:

Active Smart Glass Suspended Particle Glass Electrochromic Glass Liquid Crystal Glass

Passive Glass Thermochromic Photochromic



Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

