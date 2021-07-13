Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Researches Overall Study of Sales, Demand, Growth and Forecasts to 2027 | Competitors such as Herbalife International of America, Inc., ADM, Arkopharma

The liquid nutritional supplement market accounted to US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 32,286.12 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing geographic market and the growth of the liquid nutritional supplement market. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region in the global liquid nutritional supplement market and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The market is this region is expected to grow significantly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The growth of the market is attributed due to rising support from the government, increasing the food and dietary supplement industry, growing nutritionists and others.

The List of Companies in Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market

Abbott

Amway

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

ADM

Arkopharma

Glanbia Nutritionals

Liquid Health, Inc

Bayer AG

The Nature’s Bounty Co

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Market Insights

Growing Consumption of Liquid Nutritional Supplements

Developments in the life sciences and food industries have resulted in a vital transformation that has allowed the introduction of liquid nutrition supplements. Incorporation of various essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, in a single nutritional supplement drink, leads to a high preference for these drinks among people. Technological developments have also enabled manufacturers to introduce ready-to-drink nutritional liquids that rule out the efforts required in preparing the drink.

Major highlights of the report:

•An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

•The evolution of significant market aspects

•Industry-wide investigation of market segments

•Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

•Market share evaluation

•Study of niche industrial sectors

•Tactical approaches of the market leaders

•Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

