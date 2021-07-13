Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2027

The nuclear-decommissioning services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Incidents and increasing political pressure on the pre-closure of nuclear power plants are major drivers for the nuclear-decommissioning services market. Two nuclear facilities shut down in 2019 due to political concerns or the end of their operating lifecycle. The French nuclear power plant decommissioning service market was hit hardest by the shutdown of aging nuclear power plants such as the Fessenheim nuclear power plant in early 2020 and not yet starting decommissioning activities.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Services key players in this market include:

Aecom

Orano

Babcock International

Studsvik

Westinghouse Electric

Ansaldo Nes

Enercon Services

Energysolutions

GD Energy Services-Nuclear

KDC Contractors

Nuvia Group

By Type

below 800MW

801-1,000MW

Above 1,000MW

By Application

Immediate Dismantling

Deferred Dismantling

Entombment

