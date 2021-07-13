Restaurant POS Software Market is expected to reach USD 4,960.44 million by 2028

Growing number of smartphone users is resulting in the demand for advanced POS solutions, thus driving the growth of the restaurant POS software market.

Restaurant POS software is a point of sale solution that manages all the transactions that happen at a restaurant environment. A restaurant POS system evolved from earlier restaurant billing software that accepted orders and generated a receipt to become a complete restaurant management system.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 4,960.44 million by 2028.

Restaurant POS Software market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Oracle, Infor., Toshiba Tec Corporation, NCR Corporation, Toast, Inc., Appetize Technologies, Inc., Clover Network, Inc., Epos Now, eZee BurrP!, Future POS., Global Retail Technology Limited., Guest Innovations, Inc., Kitchen CUT Limited, LAVU, INC., Lightspeed, LimeTray., Loyverse, Mad Mobile., PAR Technology Corp., POSitouch, Revel Systems., Shift4 Payments, LLC, SpotOn Transact, Inc., Square, Inc., talech, Inc., TouchBistro Inc., Worldline among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Restaurant POS Software Market

On the basis of component, the restaurant POS software market is segmented into software, hardware and services. In 2021, software segment held maximum share in restaurant POS software market owing to factor such as need to effectively manage operations such as food ordering, inventory, payment processing, customer interaction, sales and others.

On the basis of type, the restaurant POS software market has been segmented into mobile POS system, tablet POS system, terminal POS system, online POS system, self-service kiosk POS system and others. In 2021, terminal POS system segment has been accounted for the largest share in the market due to increasing focus toward contactless payments, demand for mobility among restaurants, high adoption of digital menus and overall digital transformation being witnessed in the hospitality industry.

On the basis of operating system, the restaurant POS software market has been segmented into DOS system, linux system, windows system, MAC and android. In 2021, android segment held the largest share in the market due to benefits offered by android operating system such as flexibility, customization, cost, high durability, easy integration and others.

On the basis of usage, the restaurant POS software market has been segmented into online and offline. In 2021, online segment held larger share in the market as it allows the restaurant to accept orders and manage transactions in a secure way.

On the basis of application, the restaurant POS software market has been segmented into employee clocking, inventory management, tracking & reporting, tablet compatibility, credit/debit card processing, receipt printing, accounting integration, menu building and others. In 2021, inventory management segment held the largest share in the market due to high need to manage inventory which includes when to order, how much to order and more.

On the basis of deployment mode, the restaurant POS software market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2021, cloud segment held larger share in the market due to availability of large number of cloud-based restaurant POS software, managing costs, taking data driven decisions and improved customer experience.

On the basis of enterprise size, the restaurant POS software market has been segmented into large enterprises and SME’s. In 2021, large enterprises segment held larger share in the market due to factors such as order accuracy, improved service timing, shift toward cloud database, effectively manage operations pertaining to bar and restaurant and real-time tracking of sales and generating reports.

On the basis of restaurant type, the restaurant POS software market has been segmented into quick service restaurants (QSR) and full service restaurants (FSR).

Country Level Analysis

The Restaurant POS Software market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Restaurant POS Software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Restaurant POS Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Restaurant POS Software market.

Major Highlights of Restaurant POS Software Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Restaurant POS Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Restaurant POS Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Restaurant POS Software market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

