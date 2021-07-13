Facility Management Market Size, Share, New Trends Evaluation, Industry Impact, Growth Opportunities, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation To 2028

Global Facility Management Market study offers a thought-out study of the investors, stakeholders, players, and new entrants. The statistics and insights provide an in-depth look into the major projects, developments and opportunities. Facility Management Market provides a robust support for market players to lay a solid foundation for their business growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth status and market risk.

Facility management encompasses multiple disciplines to ensure the functionality of the built environment by integrating people, place, process, and technology. Also, facility management is the coordination of a facility’s operations meant to make the organization as a whole more effective at what it does. The facility management is applied in various industry verticals like retail, education, and healthcare, among others as per the need of the business.

Top Key Players of Facility Management Market

Archibus Inc.

FM Systems Group, LLC

Fortive Corporation

Trimble Inc.

IBM Corporation

Other

Top Regions of Facility Management Market:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM)

Market Segmentation

Based on deployment, the global facility management market is segmented into on-premise, cloud

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into software, services

Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises, SMES

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, retail, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals, government, IT and telecom, manufacturing, others

Market Dynamics

Surging demand for cloud-based facility management solutions.

Rising demand for facility management solutions integrated with intelligent software.

Growing focus of enterprises to comply with regulatory policies.

