GCC Home Security Systems Market Report, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Home Security Systems Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC home security systems market size reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2020. A home security system is a combination of software and hardware devices that are designed for detecting and preventing intrusion or unauthorized entry of unknown people or burglars. It is mainly installed at entry points, like doors and windows, or interior spaces where valuable items are stored. The market for home security systems in the GCC region experienced a negative growth in 2017, however, with strong economic growth, the demand for these systems has flourished since then.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

With increasing terrorist threats and security concerns, the governments of several countries in the GCC region are introducing laws for making the installation of home security systems mandatory in the residential and commercial sectors. For instance, the Government of Saudi Arabia has made it compulsory for residents to install surveillance cameras in their homes so as to protect them from theft and other crimes. Apart from this, the prices of home security systems are decreasing, owing to which, they are becoming affordable for a larger section of the population. Further, manufacturers are incorporating advanced technologies in these systems in order to widen their user base. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC home security systems market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

GCC Home Security Systems Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on residence type, product type, sensor type and installation type.

Breakup by Residence Type:

Independent Homes

Condominiums

Apartments

Breakup by Product Type:

Video Surveillance

Intruder Alarms

Fire Protection

Access Control

Others

Breakup by Sensor Type:

Wireless Sensors

Wired Sensors

Breakup by Installation Type:

Professional Installation

DIY Type Installation

