U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2027

The increasing trend of the healthy diet and lifestyle among the customers and enhanced spending capacity of the consumers on healthy food is augmenting the market growth. Customers are ready to spend extra money on the food and fitness devices to monitor the health performance which is driving the market growth. Government is also supporting the healthy lifestyle of the consumers through new regulatory laws campaign and others. For instance, in March, 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) introduced new campaign for the consumers to help for the healthy lifestyle maintenance.

Diet & nutrition apps market is expected to gain strong market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 20.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 10,189.62 million by 2027. Increasing adoption of the digital devices by consumers is augmenting the segment growth.

U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Under Armour, Inc., Leaf Group Ltd., NOOM, INC.,Lifesum AB, Plankk, Azumio Inc., Fooducate LTD., FitOn Inc., FitNow, Inc. and MyNetDiary Inc. among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market

On the basis of type, the U.S. diet & nutrition apps market is segmented into nutrition tracking app, activity tracking app, social platform apps, wager apps and others. Nutrition tracking app is dominating the market as major customer base is using the app for monitoring the calories content in food. The U.S. holds the large number of the obese population which is almost the 40 percent in 2019 resulting it creates the weight loss controlling app which is driving the segment growth.

On the basis of products, the U.S. diet & nutrition apps market is segmented into smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. The smartphone segment is dominating the market owing to the large consumption in the market as it becomes prominent solution for the communication. Increasing disposable income is supporting the smart devices growth which is further accelerating the smartphone adoption in the market.

On the basis of gender, the U.S. diet & nutrition apps market is segmented into male and female. The females are dominating the diet & nutrition monitoring market owing to major adoption by women’s for the home workout. Women’s are more concerned towards the healthy diet than men to maintain the adequate body weight is further supplementing the market growth.

On the basis of age, the U.S. diet & nutrition apps market is segmented into teenagers, adults and aged. Adult are majorly using the diet and nutrition app owing to increase chronic diseases due to obesity such as diabetes, heart issues and others. Growing concern about the nutrition and diet benefits in lifestyle is augmenting the segment growth.

On the basis of platform, the U.S. diet & nutrition apps market is segmented into android, iOS, windows and others. The iOS platform is dominating the market owing to large market share hold of the apple devices. In U.S. Apple is leading brand for the smartphones, tablets, laptops and others owing to which the iOS platform is dominating the market.

On the basis of end user, the U.S. diet & nutrition apps market is segmented into fitness centers, homecare settings, healthcare industries and others.

Country Level Analysis

The U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps market.

Major Highlights of U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

