Automotive Differential Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The Automotive Differential Market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 32.90 billion by 2027, registering the compound growth at 4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

The car differential is an important part of the car’s drivetrain, which allows the various drive wheels to achieve effective turning and driving tasks. A car differential can be defined as a device used to split the engine’s torque in two ways, with each output being able to rotate the wheels of a vehicle at a different speed. Differentials are found in all modern passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. All driven vehicles require a differential between each set of driven wheels between the front and rear wheels. Part-time four-wheelers rotate at the same speed as the front and rear wheels are locked together because there is no differential between the front and rear wheels. The demand for automotive differentials depends entirely on automotive production activities.

Market Segments

By Drive Type

Open Differential

Locking Differential

Limited Slip Differential

Electronic Limited Slip Differential

Torque Vectoring Differential

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Off-Highway Vehicle

Construction & Mining Equipment

Agriculture Tractors

Forklift

Key Players

Some of the key players being American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Limited, Eaton Corporation Inc., GKN Plc (Melrose Industries), JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation), Linamar Corporation, PowerTrax, Schaeffler Group, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Differential industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Differential Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Differential Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Differential Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Differential Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Differential market.

The market share of the global Automotive Differential market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Differential market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Differential market.

