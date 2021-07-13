Automotive Elastomer Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Automotive Elastomers Market size was USD 44.25 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 58.82 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2027.

Automotive elastomers are used to produce parts that must withstand extreme temperatures, such as hoses, insulators, seals, bushes, engine mounts, and gaskets. Based on the type of elastomer, the market is segmented into ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), chloroprene rubber (CR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), fluoroelastomers and silicone rubbers in synthetic automotive. elastomer. On the other hand, thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), styrene block copolymer (SBC), thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV), copolyester ether (COPE), and polyether block amide (PEBA) are classified as follows It’s possible. Thermoplastic automotive elastomers.

Market Segments

By Type:

Natural Rubbers (NR)

Butyl Elastomers (IIR)

Butadiene (BR) (Polybutadiene) Elastomers

Ethylene-propylene (EPM/EPDM) Elastomers

Polyisoprene (IR) Elastomers

Nitrile (NBR) Elastomers

By Application:

Tire

Non-tire

Key Players

Some of the major players in the automotive elastomers market include BASF SE, LANXESS, The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), 3M, Huntsman International LLC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Bayer AG, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Elastomer industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Elastomer Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Elastomer Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Elastomer Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Elastomer Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Elastomer market.

The market share of the global Automotive Elastomer market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Elastomer market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Elastomer market.

