Tamanu Oil Market Forecast Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Growth, Demand, Latest Trends and Forecast till 2031

Tamanu oil, derived from nuts of Tamanu tree (Calophyllum inophyllum), are growing in popularity for its numerous benefits to skin health. Owing to its antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, tamanu oil is considered to promote the formation of new tissues, rejuvenate skin cells, accelerate wound healing, and protect the skin from heat and sunburn. Main constituents of the tamanu oil include oleic acid, linoleic acid, palmitic acid, and stearic acid, of which oleic acid and linoleic acid comprise 60% by volume. Rise in consumer inclination towards traditional medicines and natural remedies for skin and hair is likely to influence the development of tamanu oil market.

Tamanu Oil Market – Notable Developments

US Organic Group Corp., Cammile Q, Now Health Food LLC, Gramme Products, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, and Mountain Rose Herbs are among the key players operating in the tamanu oil market.

In 2016, Mountain Rose Herbs, a leading player in the tamanu oil market, diverted 90% of the company waste, and was awarded ‘Platinum Zero Waste Facility Certification’ by GBCI, a premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business.

In June 2016, Cammile Q announced the launch of a new Aloe Vera oil for skin and hair, a new line of its high-quality natural products on Amazon. The company had launched new pure tamanu oil in July 2014, an addition to its line of natural skin care products.

