Automotive Drivetrain Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

The Automotive Drivetrain Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

An automotive drivetrain refers to an assembly of several components that transmit power or torque to the driving wheels of a vehicle. It consists of a drive shaft, a transmission or gearbox, a universal (U) joint, a constant velocity (CV) joint, and a wheel and axle. The draft shaft is an elongated tubular steel piece that is connected to the vehicle’s gearbox to aid the rotational movement of the wheels. Joints transmit power to the wheels and facilitate movement at various angles, and axles transmit power from the final drive assembly to the wheels. As a result, the drivetrain is an important component in manual transmissions, automatic transmissions, all-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles, and off-lead vehicles.

Market Segments

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

By Drive Type:

All Wheel Drive

Front-Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Key Players

The market players in Automotive Drivetrain Market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler Group, Showa Corporation, ZF TRW, GKN plc, JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc., Dana Holding Corporation, and American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Drivetrain industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Drivetrain Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Drivetrain Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Drivetrain Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Drivetrain Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Drivetrain market.

The market share of the global Automotive Drivetrain market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Drivetrain market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Drivetrain market.

