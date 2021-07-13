Penoxsulam Global Market 2021: Expected Development, Share, Demand And Study Of Key Players- Research Predictions and Forecast 2025 by ReportsWeb

“Global Penoxsulam Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Penoxsulam, in the form of liquid and granules is a new post-emergence rice herbicide for applications in drained and semi-flooded paddies. It is produced to control existing broadleaf weeds and similar plants in rice fields and cereal crops. Traditionally penoxsulam has been utilized as an herbicide to limit the growth of weeds and grasses such as dollar weed and ryegrass in rice fields globally. Penoxsulam’s unique mechanism to kill pests and weed without having an effect on human or animal lives has been a significant contributing factor for its increasing demand.

Growing awareness regarding the usage of penoxsulam to control weed growth in forestry, lawns, sports fields, and gardens is expected to drive the market. Penoxsulam is use as an herbicide and is employed by farmers globally to inhibit the growth of weeds among a wide range of crops, including wheat, rice, and corn. The increasing number of residential and commercial lawns is anticipated to support the global penoxsulam market over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 1. Bayer, 2. BASF, 3. Sumitomo Chemical, 4. Dow AgroSciences, 5. DuPont, 6. Arysta Lifescience, 7. Shijiazhuang Xingbai Bioengineering Co. Ltd., 8. Syngenta and Hangzhou Tainlong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., 9. Monsanto Co., 10. Nufarm Ltd.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Penoxsulam market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Penoxsulam market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Penoxsulam market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Penoxsulam players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Penoxsulam with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Penoxsulam submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Penoxsulam by Players

4 Penoxsulam by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Penoxsulam Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

