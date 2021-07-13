New Rising Market of Asset Integrity Management Market Report by 2030

Asset Integrity Management (AIM) is defined as a system that enables an asset’s capacity and potential to be controlled effectively to minimize and reduce degradation caused by corrosion and fatigue cracks. It ensures that procedures, entities and products are aligned and used in a method that produces better results. They are run on certain protocols aimed at protecting the asset, environment and individuals. They are not only intended for old assets, but are taken into account at all stages of the product life cycle, i.e., from design to service, inspection, and eventually replacement if it is necessary to fix them. The asset integrity management system aims to expand the system by keeping the asset in a service-fit state.

Some of the key players of Asset Integrity Management Market:

Intertek Group Plc., Aker Solutions, Bureau Veritas SA, Flour Corporation, DNV GL AS, John Wood Group Plc., Oceaneering International, Inc., Rosen Group, Cybernetics Ltd

Market Highlights:

Asset Integrity Management Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 11.3% in 2030.

Asset Integrity Management Market to surpass USD 47.3 billion by 2030 from USD 18.52 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 10.96% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Rising understanding of managing capital expenditure and increasing the growth of the energy and power sectors are the main contributing factors. There are also new possibilities found in deep water oil fields that have also mobilized the market’s growth. The market is expected to see expansion in the foreseeable future at a downward growth rate and has already witnessed substantial demand in previous years. Several factors responsible for market growth include the need to maintain minimum operating costs, robust growth in the energy and power sectors, increasing discovery of the new deep water oil fields, stringent government regulations, governments around the world priorities the preservation of safety standards and environmental impacts, as well as the reduction of efficiency.

Major Regions play vital role in Asset Integrity Management market are:

Asset Integrity Management Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Asset Integrity Management Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 due to the growth of the oil and energy sectors has provided enough opportunities. Some of the factors that contributed to the growth of the asset integrity management market in this area are also government policies and regulations to protect the quality of assets and the environment. Due to the rising demand for vision-guided robotic systems, the implementation of application-specific asset integrity management systems, and government initiatives to use asset integrity management that generate opportunities for market development in Asia Pacific.

