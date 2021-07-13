Complete Growth Overview on Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Forecast by 2030

Management of data center infrastructure is a proper integration of information technology IT and facility management to allow continuous control of all processes through IT and facility infrastructure to improve the performance of data centers. The solution for data center infrastructure management was built to expand the traditional role of data center management to include all physical assets as well as services in the field of IT and facilities. Unmanned and disparate datacenters increase the budget of organisation which additionally increases financial pressure on organisation. There are several IT controls tools, but the management of data center infrastructure is a special approach for IT environments and facilities.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00014024776/sample

Some of the key players of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Delta Electronics, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC

The Cloud Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-30:

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is segmented by deployment model into On-premises and Cloud. The On-premises segment is expected to hold the largest market share and has witnessed a very high demand over the last few years. In enterprises, on-premise DCIM systems play a crucial role. This type of DCIM is based on a physical environment and gathers data center information that can be used in the process of decision-making. DCIM collects on-site data from sensors in the facilities of the data center. An on-site DCIM solution provides an individual environment with reliable and safe data collection, reporting, and alerting. The data provides information to administrators related to the availability of facilities, airflow, power usage, temperature, humidity and security.

Segmentation by product type:

Enterprise Data Center, Managed Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Cloud and Edge Data Center

Segmentation by application:

Asset Management, Capacity Planning, Power Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, BI and Analytics, Others

IT and telecommunications Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-30:

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is segmented by vertical into IT and telecommunications, BFSI, Energy & Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Others. Over the forecast period, rapid upsurges in the growth and development of IT infrastructure are expected to drive demand. In addition, to handle an immense amount of data, the emerging telecommunication system requires data storage facilities. Moreover, in IT and telecommunication services, reliability, energy usage, and maintenance are important. In the coming years, this factor is anticipated to propel growth. BFSI demand is strong, driven mainly by a rising emphasis on digitization. In addition, the industry has shifted its focus to cloud computing and cloud networking in order to expand banking capability, resulting in enormous data center demand. This factor is expected over the forecast period to drive market growth.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00014024776/discount

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market from 2021 – 2030 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2021 – 2030. Forecast and analysis of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Get More Information @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00014024776/buying

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]