Current Trends and Future Opportunities for Digital MRO Market by 2030

Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) refer to a mechanism that in a working state preserves, repairs, and retains components. There are three types of MRO maintenance: preventive maintenance, predictive maintenance, and corrective maintenance. There are various kinds of innovations integrated into the MRO with the advent of digitalization, such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and other advanced technologies. Digital MRO software provides many features, including security and safety services, handling of aircraft, management of staff, among others.

Some of the key players of Digital MRO Market:

Boeing, Capgemini, General Electric, Hexaware Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., IFS, Lufthansa Technik, Ramco System, SAP SE

Market Highlights:

Digital MRO Market to surpass USD 1,820 billion by 2030 from USD 586 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. The growing digitalization activities among MROs, increasing Software-as-a-Services (SaaS) penetration across the aviation industry, and the increasing need to enhance the maintenance, repair & overhaul of existing aircraft are the key drivers contributing to the growth of the Global Digital MRO market. In order to improve their predictive maintenance and supply chain capabilities, the aviation industry is exploiting the potential of advanced technologies like big data analytics and AI and this will dramatically fuel the growth of the market. To reduce their annual operating costs, to introduce innovation in their supply chain, to improve their aftermarket support, and to provide enhanced customer experience, airline operators are embracing digital MRO.

Segmentation by Technology:

Predictive Maintenance, AR/VR, 3D Printing, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Big Data Analytics, Digital Twin, Internet of Things (IoT)

Segmentation by application:

Inspection, Performance Monitoring, Predictive Analysis, Part Replacement, Mobility & Functionality

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital MRO market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Digital MRO market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

