Middle East and Africa Manuka Honey Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 Arataki Honey, Comvita, Manuka Health, Oha Honey, Midlands Holdings, Capilano Honey Ltd        

The manuka honey market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow US$ 21.05 million by 2028 from US$ 15.10 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2028.

The rise in disposable income and the need to enhance physical appearance among consumers propel the demand for self-grooming products.

The rise in disposable income and the need to enhance physical appearance among consumers propel the demand for self-grooming products. The improvement in quality of life, the positive effects of personal care on self-esteem and social interaction, and the gradual consumer shift toward luxury and premium self-grooming products are a few factors that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Manuka honey, sourced from the Manuka plant in Australia and New Zealand, goes beyond the regular table honey. Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties make it best suitable ingredient for several skin-related products.

Some of the companies competing in the Middle East and Africa Manuka Honey Market are

100% Pure New Zealand Honey

Arataki Honey

Comvita

Manuka Health

Oha Honey

Midlands Holdings

Capilano Honey Ltd

Streamland

Wedderspoon Organic

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MANUKA HONEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Middle East & Africa Manuka Honey Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Middle East & Africa Manuka Honey Market – By Type

UMF 5+/MGO 83 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 10+/MGO 263 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 15+/MGO 514 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 20+/MGO 829 mg/kg (ppm)

Middle East & Africa Manuka Honey Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Middle East & Africa Manuka honey Market – By Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

