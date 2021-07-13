Colorectal Cancer Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players –Epigenomics AG, Novigenix SA, EDP Biotech, Volitionrx Limited, Amgen, Bruker Corporation, Natera, Guardant Health

The Colorectal Cancer Market is anticipated to reach US$ 22,953.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,339.9 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027.

Key Market Competitors:

Epigenomics AG

Novigenix SA

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

EDP Biotech Corporation

Volitionrx Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bruker Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health

The report provides trends prevailing in the global colorectal cancer market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for colorectal cancer is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, new product launches and benefits offered by generic drugs. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The market for colorectal cancer drugs is driven by frequent diagnostic tests and drug launches. Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of drugs and diagnostic tests that help in reducing the burden of colorectal cancer. For instance, in June 2019, Pfizer, Inc. launched ZIRABEV, a biosimilar to Avastin that helps in the treatment of five cancers, including colorectal cancer. Moreover, in September 2019, Lupin, an Indian pharmaceutical company, partnered with German-based Boehringer Ingelheim pharmaceutical company for the development of cancer drugs. The companies came together to develop and commercialize a drug based on the MEK inhibitor. This molecule is likely to target specific cancer cells and treat patients suffering from stomach and skin cancer.

The Colorectal Cancer Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Colorectal Cancer Market.

The “Global Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global Colorectal Cancer Market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Colorectal Cancer Market with detailed market segmentation by type, specialty, surgery, and geography. The global Colorectal Cancer Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Colorectal Cancer Market.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

the worldwide Colorectal Cancer Market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

