Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Size, Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Amgen, Kyowa Kirin, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Astellas Pharma, Bayer Ag, Vifor Pharma Management, Akebia Therapeutics

The Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market was valued at US$ 4,680.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,096.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Market Competitors: Global Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market:

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen

Astrazeneca

Sanofi S.A.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer Ag

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Late-stage renal disease, also called end-stage kidney disease, occurs when chronic kidney disease (the gradual loss of kidney function) reaches an advanced state. In end-stage renal disease, kidneys are no longer able to work as they should to meet the body’s needs. At this advanced stage, the kidney loses all its ability to function effectively, and eventually dialysis or a kidney transplant is needed to save the life. High prevalence of diseases leading to chronic kidney diseases and favorable reimbursement policy for the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs are the major factor propelling the market growth. However, delay in the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease is expected to hamper the growth of the market up to certain extent during the forecast period.

As per the National Kidney Foundation Inc., chronic kidney disease causes more deaths than prostate cancer or breast cancer. It is an under-recognized emergency health condition among people. It affects an estimated 26 million people in the US (15% of the adult population; more than 1 in 7 adults). 1 in 3 American adults (about 80 million people) is at risk due to CKD. CKD is more common in women than in men. It is the 9th leading cause of death in the US. Glomerulonephritis (diseases that damage the kidney’s filtering units); inherited diseases, such as polycystic kidney disease; malformations during the development of fetus; lupus and other immune diseases; obstructions such as kidney stones or an enlarged prostate; and repeated urinary tract infections are among the other conditions that can lead to ESKD.

The Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market.

The “Global Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market with detailed market segmentation by type, specialty, surgery, and geography. The global Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market.

To comprehend Global Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

