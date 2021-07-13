Asia Pacific Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 Halma plc, OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, General Electric Company, Core Health & Fitness, LLC and Resideo Technologies, Inc

The Asia Pacific cardiac rehabilitation market is expected to reach US$ 566.21 million by 2028 from US$ 336.45 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such as rise in technologically advanced cardiac rehabilitation products and supportive government initiatives for cardiac rehabilitation. However, the high cost of the cardiac rehabilitation equipment is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.
According to The Business Market Insights Asia Pacific Cardiac Rehabilitation Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.
Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Cardiac Rehabilitation Market are
- Halma plc
- OMRON Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- General Electric Company
- Core Health & Fitness, LLC
- Resideo Technologies, Inc
ASIA PACIFIC CARDIAC REHABILITATION MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Treadmill
- Elliptical Trainer
- Stationary Bicycle
- Blood Pressure Monitor
- Rower
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Stabilization Balls
- Others
By Application
- Angioplasty
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Cardiomyopathy
- Cholesterol Management
- Diabetes
- Lung Transplant
By End User
- Cardiac Rehabilitation Centers
- Home Healthcare
- Specialty Hospitals
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Others
By Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
