Middle East and Africa Organic Wheat Derivatives Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 – Cargill, Incorporated, ETEA S.R.L., The Archer Daniels Midland Company and Manildra Group    

The organic wheat derivatives market in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow US$ 14,496.01 thousand by 2028 from US$ 10,521.82 thousand in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

A significant transformation has been witnessed with change in consumer perception and rise in health concerns globally. Growing awareness about the side-effects associated with animal-based food products and rising adoption of veganism are two important factors escalating the demand for plant-based products among consumers. This has positively impacted the demand for organic wheat derivatives in developed and developing economies. Nowadays, manufacturers are focusing on prevailing market trends and end use requirements to offer products as per their demands. As the consumers have directed their focus toward plant-based products, the demand for organic wheat derivatives is expected to rise and provide strong growth opportunities to manufacturers operating in the same line of business. This includes organic wheat derivatives in the form of organic wheat starch, organic wheat gluten, organic wheat bran, and maltodextrin, among others, which are extensively in demand across the world

Some of the companies competing in the Middle East and Africa Organic Wheat Derivatives Market are

Cargill, Incorporated

ETEA S.R.L.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Manildra Group

Ulrick & Short Limited

Tate & Lyle PLC

Middle East and Africa Organic Wheat Derivatives Market Segmentation

Middle East and Africa Organic Wheat Derivatives Market – By Deployment

Starch

Gluten

Maltodextrin

Others

Middle East and Africa Organic Wheat Derivatives Market – By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

Middle East and Africa Organic Wheat Derivatives Market – By Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

