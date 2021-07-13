Europe E-Commerce Logistics Market is growing with a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period 2027

The role of third party logistics also termed as 3PL in providing logistic services to the customers from suppliers and enhancing the relationship between supplier & customer is also driving the growth of the market. However, regulatory issues and rules imposed by the European Union can prove to be a restraint for the market growth in the forecast period.

E-commerce logistics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 138,085.12 million by 2027. The growing scenario of digitalization in e-commerce logistics with advanced technological innovation in the field of supply chain management is the major driver which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

E-commerce logistics market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Europe E-Commerce Logistics market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are FedEx, DHL International GmbH, Aramex, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc, CEVA Logistics, SF Express, DPD, Agility, Clipper Logistics plc and among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Europe E-Commerce Logistics Market

On the basis of service type the market has been segmented into transportation, warehousing and others. Transportation accounted for the largest market share in service type segment as most of the e- commerce companies avoid inventories of products and opt for seller to buyer logistics operations via transport mode.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into baby products, personal care products, books, home furnishing products, apparel products, electronics products, automotive products and others. Apparel products dominate the product segment as most of the purchases made on e-commerce retail sites are apparel products such as clothing and footwear. Also e-retailers offer wide range of variety which allows people to opt e-commerce for apparel products.

On the basis of operational area, the market is segmented into international and domestic. Domestic holds largest market share in operational area segment as most of the products are smaller in e-commerce industry and are domestically available. Also, international e-commerce logistics cost is higher; hence domestic e-commerce logistics dominates the segment.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2020, B2C dominates the end user segment as most of the products purchased online are for personal use such as apparel products, personal care products, books, baby products and others. All these products falls in B2C categories this allows it to dominate the end user segment.

Country Level Analysis

The Europe E-Commerce Logistics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe E-Commerce Logistics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Europe E-Commerce Logistics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe E-Commerce Logistics market.

Major Highlights of Europe E-Commerce Logistics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Europe E-Commerce Logistics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Europe E-Commerce Logistics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Europe E-Commerce Logistics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

