Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis to 2028

Armored vehicle fire suppression systems are used in military ground vehicles to protect the crew from threats such as improvised explosive device (IEDs) and fuel explosions. Military ground vehicles comprise ground fighting vehicles and transport vehicles used by ground forces for a wide variety of operations. This include active combat operations as well as the transport of cargo, ammunition, supplies and military personnel. Armored vehicle fire suppression systems are currently being used in large numbers by military forces around the world, and several nations are investing heavily in the production and acquisition of advanced models of these systems. Large-scale armor piercing incendiary ammunition possesses a high level of threat of fire in armored vehicles and this aspect is expected to drive the market during forecast period.

Growing military expenditure around the world and externally around the world and increasing incidence of warfare situations between countries is driving the growth of the armored vehicle fire suppression systems market. However, the high initial and maintenance cost may restrain the growth of the armored vehicle fire suppression systems market. Furthermore, growth in adoption of technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, that allows early detection and predictive suppression of fires, is anticipated to create market opportunities for the armored vehicle fire suppression systems market during the forecast period.

Leading Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems market Players:

1. Bulldog Direct Protective Systems Inc.

2. Explospot Systems Pty Ltd.

3. Fire Protection Technologies

4. FIRETRACE INTERNATIONAL (A Halma Company)

5. KIDDE-DEUGRA Brandschutzsysteme GmbH

6. Marotta Controls, Inc.

7. Mikro-Pulssi Oy

8. N 2 Towers

9. Nero Industry LLC

10. Spectrex

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global armored vehicle fire suppression systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The armored vehicle fire suppression systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

