Global Wild Pollock Market to Record a CAGR of 1.7% Through 2030

The wild pollock market is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 7 Bn in 2020 and grow at a CAGR of 1.7% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Wild Pollock is one of the key delicacies for the developed regions such as Europe and North America. Moreover, a myriad of health benefits offered by wild pollock continues to influence its demand.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2086

Unlike saltwater, freshwater, and anadromous water fishes such as salmon, cod, tuna, and bundle of other fishes, wild pollock has benefits such as high protein flesh and non-toxic. Furthermore, wild pollock is a cheaper yet better substitute to Cod which is set to provide impetus to the market in the long-run. Moreover, consumer inclination towards wild pollock is expected in the post-COVID-19 period and during economic recession, owing to its better price and availability compared to its counterpart Cod. Above-stated factors are set to drive the market in nominal pace over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways of Global Wild Pollock Market Study

The global wild pollock market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 1.2 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.2X value to that recorded in 2020.

Alaska Pollock is estimated to account for 90% share of the market revenue in 2020, and gain 12 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

With growing preference for frozen and canned wild pollock, the fresh segment is anticipated to lose around 11BPS in its share during the forecast period.

Europe continues to hold the leading share of the global wild pollock market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2086

Wild Pollock Market: Key Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the wild pollock market with detailed segmentation on the basis of species, form, end-use industry, distribution channel, and key regions.

Species

Alaska Pollock

Atlantic Pollock

Form

Fresh

Whole

Fillet

Frozen

Whole

Fillet

Canned

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2086

Wild Pollock Market Shows a High Level of Consolidation

The wild pollock market is highly consolidated with key players such as Russian Fishery Company, Norebo Holdings, and American Seafoods accounting for a relatively high market share. Penetration of the new entrants is highly unlikely, owing to the regional dominance of the stakeholders and experience for more than a decade in the fisheries market.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/02/28/1992633/0/en/Sales-of-Specialty-Meat-Ingredients-to-Rise-at-5-CAGR-during-2019-2027-Significant-Contribution-Projected-from-Processed-Meat-Consumption-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com