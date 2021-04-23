Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market 2018: Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market: Introduction

All the manufacturing companies require long and sustainable economic solutions to make higher profit margins. Moreover, human resources (labor) have started to become a liability the end-use industries. With governmental support, almost all the industries have evolved over a period of time. The growth in the manufacturing sector can mainly be attributed to advanced machineries. With the help of advanced machines, such as industrial units or plants, ultrasonic welding could significantly lower the manufacturing cost as well as save time with better efficiency.

Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market: Regional Outlook

The global ultrasonic welding machine market is segmented into seven key regions, namely Middle East and Africa (MEA), Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Latin America. As of 2017, the growth in developed regions, such as North America, Western Europe and Japan, is being driven by the expansion of various industries, such as the automotive industry. Latin America is also considered as one of the key markets for ultrasonic welding machines because of high demand from the packaging industry. APEJ will register rapid growth due to the presence of major OEMs and other companies in the region. Also, the demand in the APEJ region can be attributed to growing adoption of ultrasonic welding machines in the end-use industries. MEA is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the ultrasonic welding machine market can be segmented into:

Plastics

Aluminum

Carbon Fiber

Others

On the basis of end-use industries, the ultrasonic welding machine market can be segmented into:

Computer and Electrical industries

Aerospace and Automotive industries

Medical Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified across the value chain of the ultrasonic welding machine market are:

Rinco Ultrasonics India Pvt. Ltd.

Ravira Ever Green Ultrasonic System Pvt Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hermann Ultraschall

Sonics & Materials Inc.

Sonobond Ultrasonics

Macasonic UK Ltd.

Johnson Plastosonic Private Limited

Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Limited

Sedeco USA, Inc.

Telsonic AG

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

