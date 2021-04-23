Recombinant Protein Market In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook-2022

Clinical trial period for recombinant protein is shorter as compared to small molecule drugs. This further helps in enhancing the patient protection, providing pharmaceutical companies with longer exclusive sales time. These factors have fuelled the development as well as demand for recombinant protein. Recombinant proteins are targeted at major diseases including endocrine diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and viral diseases. Moreover, the global market for recombinant proteins has larger extension space. Few approval drugs are available in the recombinant protein market, with no substitute products in therapeutic areas. However, owing to higher financial barriers, and technical barriers, recombinant proteins are subject to high costs. Replicating recombinant proteins is a more difficult task than that of small molecule chemicals. Fact.MR’s report projects the global market for recombinant protein to expand at an average CAGR during the forecast period (2017 to 2022). The market is estimated to account for nearly US$ 460 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type End User Application Immune Checkpoint Regulators Biopharmaceutical Companies Drug Discovery & Development Chemokines Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Basic Research Cytokines Academic & Research Institutes Toxicity Screening Colony Stimulating Factors Forensic Science Laboratories Biopharmaceutical Production Hormones Food & Beverage Companies Drug Screening Enzymes & Inhibitors Diagnostic Centers Tissue Engineering Other Others Forensic Testing

North America to Remain Dominant in the Market

North America will continue to retain its dominance in the global recombinant protein market, with sales projected to reach nearly US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end. Europe is estimated to be the second most lucrative market for recombinant protein throughout the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is anticipated to witness a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Recombinant proteins factoring molecular growth will remain the most lucrative product in the market, followed by checkpoint regulators. In addition, sales of growth factors, and cytokines are poised to exhibit similar CAGRs through 2022. However, sales of chemokines are estimated to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Demand for enzymes & inhibitors will continue to be sluggish throughout the forecast period.

Although academic & research institutes are expected to remain the largest end-users of recombinant proteins in terms of revenues, sales in biopharmaceutical companies will register the highest CAGR compared to all the other end-user segments through 2022. Revenues from sales of recombinant proteins in academic & research institutes will account for over one-third market share during 2017 to 2022.

Recombinant proteins will continue to find the largest application in basic research activities. Revenues from recombinant proteins for basic research are expected to account for around US$ 270 Mn by 2022-end. Drug discovery & development, and toxicity screening are estimated to emerge as the fastest growing applications of recombinant proteins. Sales of recombinant proteins for application in forensic testing are estimated to register the lowest CAGR through 2022.

Competition Tracking

Leading players in the global recombinant protein market include Abcam plc, A.M.S. Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BPS Bioscience Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Crown Bioscience, Inc., GenScript Corporation, Merck Millipore Limited, Sigma Aldrich, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

