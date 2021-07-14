Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021- 2028

Summary:

The Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Application programming interface (API), also called as middleware is a set of standard software functions designed for process efficiency. API is the interface between the resource of the device and application on which it is used. API is used to develop services and applications which are free from the device boundaries on which the program will run. Telecom APIs permits application developers to accumulate services such as payment, SMS and webRTC into their mobile applications, which results in producing increased proceedings per user, offers improved experience to customers and augmented adoption of their applications. Huge investment are made by the telecom carriers to set up their own API platform in corporation with aggregators and service providers, with an intention to maximize profits. Telecom carriers can face the challenges from over-the-top (OTT) service providers.

API benefits application developers to market their applications to the customers and to improve their experience. The growing number of smartphone users who are switching to 4G/LTE network and rise in the usage of mobile application due to increase consumption of mobile internet are the key drivers for an increase in the global API market. The propagation of cloud technology and mobile internet are significant for the growth of the global API market. However, OTT service providers are flooding away the margin and revenue of telecom operators, thus restraining the development of global API market. The global API market is expected to grow with the rise in adoption of machine-to-machine devices (M2M).

Some of the chief players in the telecom API market are Fortumo OU, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LocationSmart, Alcatel-Lucent, LM Ericsson, Tropo, Inc., Comverse, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Co., Apigee Corp, Axway Software S.A., Aepona Ltd., ZTE Soft Technology Co., Ltd., Twilio, Inc., Oracle Corp., Nexmo, Inc., AT&T Inc. and Orange S.A.among others.

