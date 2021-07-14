Antimicrobial Coatings Market Suppliers, Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 3.11 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends –Increase in incidence of infectious diseases.

The global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An increase in incidence for infection and a rise in demand for treatment for microbes to reduce the spread will propel the demand of the market. This type of coating limits the growth of microns and can be used in several sectors, such as food, construction, and healthcare industries. The coat can be used on glass panels, doors, walls, counters, and HVAC tents. Furthermore, the antimicrobial coatings are sprayed on textiles, masks, carpeting, and gloves. An increase in the demand for high-quality coatings against pathogens is also expected to drive the market.

Market Insights:

Power is among the most critical component of infrastructure, crucial for the economic growth and welfare of nations. The existence and development of adequate infrastructure is essential for sustained growth of the Indian economy.

Sources of power generation range from conventional sources such as coal, lignite, natural gas, oil, hydro and nuclear power to viable non-conventional sources such as wind, solar, and agricultural and domestic waste. Electricity demand has increased rapidly and is expected to rise further in the years to come. In order to meet the increasing demand for electricity massive addition to the installed generating capacity is required, which is expected to foster power and energy market growth. In addition, new capital investments of power projects by both public & private sectors, smart grid to better manage services & reduce transmission losses, use of smart metering to cater to growing electricity demand will further foster market size through 2027.

Competitive Outlook:

The leading contenders in the global Antimicrobial Coatings market are:

AkzoNobel N.V.,

BASF SE,

Diamond Vogel,

Axalta Coating Systems,

Nippon Paint Company Ltd.,

PPG Industries Inc.,

Royal DSM,

RPM International Inc.,

DuPont,

and The Sherwin-Williams Company,

among others.

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Antimicrobial powder coatings Silver Copper Others

Surface modifications and coatings Coli Listeria Pseudomonas Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen

Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems

Food Processing and Packaging

Antimicrobial Textile market

Mold Remediation

Construction

Others

Regional Landscape:

An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Antimicrobial Coatings market. The global Antimicrobial Coatings market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Antimicrobial Coatings market ?

What will be the market size and the share occupied by the prominent vendors by the estimated period?

What are challenges and threats faced by the prominent vendors operating in the Antimicrobial Coatings market?

Who are the prominent vendors and what has been their business strategy so far to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the past, present and emerging trends likely to influence the growth rate of the Antimicrobial Coatings market?

What are the opportunities prominent vendors can bank on to generate more profits during the estimated period?

