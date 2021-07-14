Silicone Elastomers Market to Grow at 5.7% CAGR: Healthcare Industry Driving Growth by 2027

Market Size – USD 6.46 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends –Rise in demand for Silicone Elastomers in Electrical & Electronics Industry

The global Silicone Elastomers Market is expected to reach USD 10.22 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increased demand from healthcare industry globally. Based on statistics, Increasing Demand for Automotive Vehicles is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. Increased demand from healthcare industry is also significant factors stimulating market demand.

APAC is the largest user of silicone elastomers across the globe. The region is predicted to register the highest share of 40% in 2026. The majority of the market in the APAC is due to the spontaneous availability of low labor and raw materials in the region. Also, the developing prosperity of countries such as Indonesia, Taiwan, China, and India is inviting new international ventures in these countries thereby leading to the growth of various industries in this region.

Key companies profiled in the Silicone Elastomers report are:

Dow Corning,

Momentive Performance Materials,

Wacker Chemie,

Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.,

Shin-Etsu,

China National Bluestar Silicones,

KCC Corporation,

Reiss Manufacturing,

Mesgo SpA,

Zhejiang Xinan Specialty Silicone Products.

Silicone Elastomers Market Segmentation based on Types:

Fluoro Liquid Silicone Rubber (F-LSR)

Fluorosilicone Rubber (FSR)

High Consistency Rubber (HCR)

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Thermoset Additives for Plastics

Silicone Elastomers Market Segmentation based on Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

The global Silicone Elastomers market study offers an in-depth analysis of the constantly changing market aspects such as market trends, production and consumption ratios, and revenue growth rates.

The report offers a seven-year assessment of the global Silicone Elastomers market, highlighting the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It throws light on the major product and application segments of the market.

It offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the global Silicone Elastomers market.

The report’s competitive section includes the business profiles of the leading industry manufacturers and stakeholders.

It therefore helps readers make informed business decisions through its valuable market insights and in-depth analysis of the key segments.

