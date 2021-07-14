Rotomoulding Powder Market: 8.5% CAGR for Rotomoulding Powder Industry Forecast by 2026 in a New Global Research Report

Rising applications in automobile industry and tank manufacturing is the major factor influencing market growth.

The global Rotomoulding Powder Market is expected to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising applications in material handling, automotive, and construction industry owing to better molding efficiency and benefits of rotomoulding using powder resins due to its improved mold flow, excellent stress bearing property, and high impact resistance benefits.

Some plastics, such as PVC degrade during the long heating cycles or when melted during the process of turning them into a powder. This may be a restraining factor for the market.

Market Overview:

The global Rotomoulding Powder market is rapidly expanding over the last few years and is expected to register a robust CAGR in the coming years. Technological advancements, increasing need to develop sustainable and biodegradable products, and rising disposable income across the globe are key factors boosting global market growth. Increasing investments and funding from government to support materials and chemical industry and increasing demand for chemicals and raw material in various sectors including pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, and increasing awareness about organic soaps and perfumes are further expected to fuel market growth.

The following are the key industry participants:

Broadway Colours,

BASF S.E.,

DuPont,

Dow Chemical Company,

ExxonMobil,

Pacific Poly Plast,

Kiel Industries,

VPals,

Ramdev Polymers,

Green Age Industries,

Matrix Polymers,

LyondellBasell,

PHYCHEM TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD,

A. Schulman, Inc.,

SABIC Reliance Industries Limited,

and TOTAL S.A.. among others.

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Polyvinyl chloride

Nylon

Polyethylene Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Cross Linked Polyethylene(PEX)

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Special purpose products Aluminum Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) Acetal Acrylic Epoxy Fluorocarbons Ionomer Polybutylene Polyester Polystyrene Polyurethane Silicone Various foods (especially chocolate)



Market segmentation based on Application:

Industrial

Tanks

Automotive Components

Packaging

Travel & Tourism

Toys

Sports

Transportation

Furniture

Medical

Construction

Decorative

Others

The following are the leading regions of the global Rotomoulding Powder market:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Rotomoulding Powder market ?

What will be the market size and the share occupied by the prominent vendors by the estimated period?

What are challenges and threats faced by the prominent vendors operating in the Rotomoulding Powder market?

Who are the prominent vendors and what has been their business strategy so far to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the past, present and emerging trends likely to influence the growth rate of the Rotomoulding Powder market?

What are the opportunities prominent vendors can bank on to generate more profits during the estimated period?

Thank you for reading our report. To know further details about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us and we will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

