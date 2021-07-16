Snack Pellet Equipment Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2026

Market Size – USD 957.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.8 %, Market Trends – Increased demand for convenience foods and health consciousness of consumers

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Snack Pellet Equipment market was valued at USD 957.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1505.8 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8 %. Expansion, flavoring, bagging, packaging are the four crucial stages in the snack pellet manufacturing. Cooker extruder, former extruder, rotary former, laminating rollers, shaking pre-drier, dryer, and cooler are some of the equipment used in snack pellet manufacturing. Manufacturers of snack pellets provide different pellets to customers using extruders.

This report on the Snack Pellet Equipment market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Snack Pellet Equipment market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

The global Snack Pellet Equipment market is highly fragmented with major players like Clextral (France), GEA Group (Germany), Buhler AG (Switzerland), N.P. & Company, Inc. (Japan), Kiremko B.V. (Netherlands), JAS Enterprises (India), Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery (India) among others, that collectively constitute a competitive market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Dry dust applicators, spray applicators, and slurry applicators are the types of equipment used for dry flavor application. Scarf plate dispensers and electrostatic systems are also used for the purpose.

The multigrain product type segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period

Raw materials used in food pelleting manufacturing receive and clearing, crushing system, mixing system, pelleting system, cooling system, screening system, and packaging system

Hot air expansion method is gaining widespread acceptance due to avoidance of oil in cooking and reduction in the formation of acrylamide which is a common cause of heart disease

Palletized snacks are produced when the raw material is extruded into a recognizable shape, this can be done using a process known as direct expansion or alternatively using a process known as indirect expansion. The direct expanded pellets are produced in a one step extruder and are ready for consumption following the extrusion process.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Snack Pellet Equipment market on the basis of equipment type, product type, form and region:

Equipment (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Extrusion/Cooking Single-Screw Extruder Twin-Screw Extruder

Mixing/Forming

Cutting

Drying

Frying

Seasoning

Others

Product (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Potato-Based

Corn-Based

Rice-Based

Tapioca-Based

Multigrain-Based

Others Cereals Legumes



Form (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

2D

Tridimensional

Die-Faced

Laminated

Gelatinized

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Radical Features of the Snack Pellet Equipment Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Snack Pellet Equipment market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Snack Pellet Equipment industry

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

