Dietary Fibers Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 4.53 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced dietary fibers

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dietary fibers market was valued at USD 4.53 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.77 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.35%. The fibers are roughage, which is mostly present in food items are produced from plant food. These fibers help in waste movement inside the body, reduce the risk of diabetes and heart diseases by lowering blood sugar levels and cholesterol and maintain body weight. They are of two types, namely soluble and insoluble.

This report on the dietary fibers market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the dietary fibers market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Some of the key players in the industry includes Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lonza Group AG, Nexira, and Ingredion Incorporated etc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increase in health and diet concerns among consumers, rise in demand for bread, which possesses to increase its shelf life, and rise in disposable income drive the growth of industry.

Physiochemical properties of fibers can be manipulated by certain thermal, chemical, and mechanical treatments to improve their functionality, which is expected to present opportunities for growth.

Excessive content of fibers in the diet can lead to diarrhea, reduced mineral absorption, and removal of good cholesterol, thus restraining the market.

Whole grain products such as whole-wheat and brown rice dominated the source segment expected to reach 2.16 billion in 2026, as they have a high fiber content and exhibit several benefits including reduction of risk of heart diseases, asthma, and cancer.

Carbohydrate polymers that are obtained from raw materials by physical, enzymatic pr chemical means and which have shown a physiological benefit to health and scientific to competent authorities.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the dietary fibers market on the basis of type, source, application and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Soluble

Insoluble

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereal & Grains

Nuts & Seeds

Legumes

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food & Beverage

OTC Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others includes personal care & cosmetics

Geography (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Belgium Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Peru Argentina Rest of South America



Objectives of the Dietary Fibers Market Report:

Thorough research on growth patterns, sizes, leading players, and key segments of the global Dietary Fibers market

Key business priorities to provide insights to companies to formulate new business strategies

The key highlights and recommendations provide comprehensive information about progressive industry trends to help companies plan their long term goals

Detailed information on market trends, driving factors, restraining factors, product segmentation, and industry chain analysis, aiding the decision-making process

