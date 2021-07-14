North America Smart Lighting Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Smart Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The North America Smart Lighting Market report to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Smart lighting is a lighting system designed to provide automated control with highly efficient fixtures that can be adjusted depending on occupancy and external lighting conditions. It enables the users to control the lighting from a remote location with the help of mobile applications, condition-based IFTTT technology, and voice-activated assistant. In North America, smart lighting is gaining prominence as it ensures lower energy usage and high-cost savings.

Market Trends:

The North America smart lighting market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems. Several initiatives undertaken by the government to develop smart cities have also resulted in the growing penetration of LED bulbs and lightings. Besides this, the integration of lighting solutions with smart devices and the increased awareness regarding the need for energy saving have escalated the sales of smart lighting solutions. Furthermore, various advancements in wireless technology and the emergence of internet of things (IoT) technology are expected to impact the market growth in the upcoming years.

North America Smart Lighting Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, offering, communication technology, installation type, light source and application.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market by Offering:

Hardware

Lights and Luminaires

Lighting Controls

Software

Services

Design and Engineering

Installation

Post-Installation

Market by Communication Technology:

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Market by Installation Type:

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

Market by Light Source:

LED Lamps

Fluorescent Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Lamps

High Intensity Discharge Lamps

Others

Market by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Public Infrastructure

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

