Textured Soy Protein Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2028

Market Size – USD 2,235.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.40%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Textured Soy Protein

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Textured Soy Protein market was valued at USD 2,235.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,303.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.40%. Soy protein is a defatted soy flour product, commonly known as soy meat, soya chunks or texturized vegetable protein, is a by-product in the process of extracting oil from soybean. This quick to cook product has a meat-like texture, and it is often used as a meat replacement or meat extender. It is available in wide range of products as isolates, concentrates, meal, and flour.

This report on the Textured Soy Protein market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Textured Soy Protein market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2071

Key participants include DowDuPont, Victoria Group, Archer Daniels Midland, Wilmar International, Bremil Group, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech, Sonic Biochem, Linyi Shansong Biological Products, Crown Soya Protein Group, and Hung Yang Foods

Further key findings from the report suggest

Textured Soy Protein market is growing at a CAGR of 5 % in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 9.3 % and 9.1 % CAGR, respectively. Rising health consciousness is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

As of 2018, Non-GMO product type segment is the dominating the industry which holds 40.2% of the global industry. North America regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions

Conventional source type segment was valued at USD 603 million in 2018 and is expected reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2 %.

Organic type segment is expected to be the second fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019 – 2026 with a CAGR of 9.7 %. However, unpleasant flavors and lack of awareness are major challenge for the industry growth of this segment

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2071

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Textured Soy Protein market on the basis of type, source type, Application type, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Non-GMO

Conventional

Organic

Others

Form Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Concentrates

Isolates

Soy flour

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food Meat Substitutes Dairy Alternatives Infant Nutrition Bakery

Feed

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/textured-soy-protein-market

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market

SWOT analysis of each major market player along with in-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolio of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin

Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore other reports from different publications:

Plant Protein Market

Nonfat Milk Powder Market

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control Market

Anti-aging cosmetics Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]